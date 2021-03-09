Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 610,937 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,937 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $82,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

NYSE KO opened at $51.12 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

