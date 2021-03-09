Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 88.4% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 18.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 113,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

DHR stock opened at $218.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

