Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 234,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 49,707 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 152,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW opened at $159.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.