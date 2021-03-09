Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $75,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $360.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $368.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

