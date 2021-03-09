Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 100,427 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,427 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Walmart were worth $65,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $129.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

