Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 11,759 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $55,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $457.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.01 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

