Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 142,575 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,575 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $245,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $189.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

