Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 19,920 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $80,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

NYSE:TMO opened at $447.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

