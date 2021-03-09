Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 567,404 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1,138.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.15% of Rogers Communications worth $28,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.