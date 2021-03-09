Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 541,868 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.85% of Robert Half International worth $60,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Robert Half International stock opened at $76.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

