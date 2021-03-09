Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in AT&T by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 310,917 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 661,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 37,953 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 824,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 133,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.