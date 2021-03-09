Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,009 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

CMCSA stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.