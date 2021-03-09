Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 142,970 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.40% of Quest Diagnostics worth $64,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,632 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $26,831,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 220,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $118.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.