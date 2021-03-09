Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.17% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $28,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $246.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.28 and a 200 day moving average of $272.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,801 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.13.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

