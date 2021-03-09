Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,341 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.76% of The Western Union worth $68,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $187,498.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,561 shares of company stock worth $7,343,710. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

