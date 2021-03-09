Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $27.34 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,397 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.20% of Sunrun worth $27,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,189.05 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

In other news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $147,221.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,345.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.