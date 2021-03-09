Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $29.42 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,384 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 94,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,281 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 576,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,468,000 after purchasing an additional 130,322 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,303,000 after purchasing an additional 124,454 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of MS stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $83.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

