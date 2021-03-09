Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $30.51 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 998.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.33% of Snap-on worth $30,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $218.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $221.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.