Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $31.21 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,632 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.27% of Universal Health Services worth $31,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Shares of UHS opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

