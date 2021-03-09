Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $45.69 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 361.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Baidu worth $45,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after buying an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,574,000 after acquiring an additional 725,649 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,060,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,814,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $255.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.38.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.56.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.