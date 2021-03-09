Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $48.64 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.26% of Hologic worth $48,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,979,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

