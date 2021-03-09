Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $53.16 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,105 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $53,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $91.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

