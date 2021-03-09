Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $57.06 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,765 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 343,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.22% of Best Buy worth $57,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,092 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $102.85 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

