Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $57.92 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 92,062 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $57,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. ING Groep NV grew its position in salesforce.com by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 86,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $13,573,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,594,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,734 shares of company stock worth $16,313,238 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

CRM stock opened at $214.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.55. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

