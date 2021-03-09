Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $59.60 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,340 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $59,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $320.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $37.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.