Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $77.34 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $77,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

IDXX opened at $497.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $508.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

