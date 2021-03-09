Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $81.30 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,203 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Target worth $81,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.41.

NYSE:TGT opened at $175.00 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

