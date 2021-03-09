Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $82.26 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.24% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $82,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

ALXN stock opened at $147.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.92. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

