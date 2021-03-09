Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.12% of The Kroger worth $29,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

The Kroger stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,592,380. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

