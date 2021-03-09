Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,748 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.17% of Yum! Brands worth $55,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

NYSE:YUM opened at $104.33 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

