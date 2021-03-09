Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $77,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in AbbVie by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 77,319 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 538,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $9,629,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,491,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 342,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $106.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.