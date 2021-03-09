Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $53.80 Million in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,409,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 1.62% of CI Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIXX. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

