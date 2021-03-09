Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.23% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $48,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $262.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.77.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

