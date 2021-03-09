Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 67,611 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Facebook were worth $243,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $265.10 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock worth $359,991,741. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

