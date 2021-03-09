Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $26,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

