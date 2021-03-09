Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,034,608 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,034,608 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $129,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 271,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 55,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 237,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.