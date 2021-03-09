Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 104,778 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,778 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $90,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,874,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $132,324,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,322,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,282.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 522,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,165,000 after buying an additional 484,411 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after acquiring an additional 458,790 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY opened at $206.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

