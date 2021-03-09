Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 133,612 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 133,612 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $110.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

