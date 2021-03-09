Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 138,023 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,023 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $125,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 164,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,067 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $166.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.