Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 14,638 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Humana worth $49,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Shares of HUM opened at $399.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.92. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

