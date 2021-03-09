Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,616,445 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579,178 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,616,445 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.20% of HP worth $63,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of HP by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 173,373 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in HP by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 329,847 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in HP by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,296 shares of company stock worth $7,865,431 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.