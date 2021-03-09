Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 165,655 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 165,655 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $61,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $112.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

