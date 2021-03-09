Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 339,218 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339,218 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 597,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 196,772 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 51,675 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 162,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 110,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 154,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.