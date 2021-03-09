Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 34,246 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,799 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34,246 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Adobe were worth $68,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $439.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $210.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.81. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.