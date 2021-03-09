Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 42,003 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,003 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $102,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

