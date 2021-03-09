Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 68,803 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,803 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of Amgen worth $177,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,470,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average is $236.03. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

