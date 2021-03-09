Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 693 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

