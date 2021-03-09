Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 96,183 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,183 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PayPal were worth $60,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $239.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $280.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

