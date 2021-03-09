Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 86,246 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Oracle worth $101,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after acquiring an additional 433,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.74.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

