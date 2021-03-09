Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.37% of DaVita worth $49,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $105.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

